Brother Martin and Shaw cheerleaders win national championships

NEW ORLEANS -- Two local cheerleading squads cheered their way to national championships at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Florida this weekend.

The Brother Martin Cheerleaders won in the Medium Varisty Coed division. It's the school's first national championship title.

The Archbishop High School Cheerleaders won in the Small Varsity Coed Game Day division.

The UCA Championship is held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and includes top-ranked cheerleading squads from around the country. The competition took place Saturday (Feb. 8).