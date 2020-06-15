Brossett apologizes, enters treatment

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans City Councilmember Jared Brossett says he has entered treatment after he received a DWI over the weekend.

Brossett released the following statement regarding the incident:

The last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. Due to the series of events that have recently occurred, after discussions with my primary care physician and my family, I am entering into an in-patient treatment program today. I want to sincerely apologize to my family, particularly my mother, my colleagues, the citizens of New Orleans, all those involved and everyone that I have disappointed. To all those that I have let down, I cannot express how profoundly sorrowful I am. During this extremely difficult time I ask for your prayers as I commit myself to the hard work of becoming a better person. Councilmember Jared Brossett

Brossett was involved in an accident on Elysian Fields near the I-10 exit on the morning of June 14, according to the NOPD.

Police say Brossett’s SUV collided with another car after it reportedly jumped the neutral ground. He was booked into the Orleans Parish jail and was released a short while later.

Brossett was elected to represent District “D” in 2014, and re-elected in 2017.