NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The New Orleans two-week engagement of “Frozen” at the Saenger Theatre begins on Thursday February 10th and runs through Sunday February 20th.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with F. Michael Haynie, who plays everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf from the hit show.

“The idea of getting to helm this Michael Curry puppet, that is such a daunting task, but I was fortunate to have great scene partners who help bring Olaf to life,” Haynie said.

“Frozen” has a great story, beloved characters, joyous music, and spectacular stagecraft to please audiences. “Frozen” has universal themes of family, sacrifice, learning to be your own hero, and trusting that hope and joy can triumph over fear.

“Olaf especially leans in with this idea of empathy and sympathy and kindness. Olaf lives in the most raw emotions. Olaf is not jaded. Olaf is not ironic. Olaf doesn’t have an angle. When Olaf is happy, Olaf smiles. When Olaf is scared, Olaf screams,” Haynie said.

Haynie said fans of the blockbuster movie will not be disappointed.

“The show has a lot of surprises in store for how the show is presented with a capital B, broadway feel. This doesn’t feel like you put the movie on in your living room. I’m really excited for people who have seen the movie to get a brand new experience, especially for those parents and caretakers who have heard “Let It Go” ten thousand times,” Haynie said.

The cast hopes to warm New Orleanians hearts.

“We are excited to be in New Orleans. Any chance you get to make music or art in New Orleans, it feels like a huge honor and challenge,” Haynie said.

Tickets are available through BroadwayInNewOrleans.com and through Ticketmaster.