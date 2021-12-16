Broadway’s ‘Hadestown’ star talks about New Orleans influences in Tony-award winning show

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The 2019 Tony Award winning best musical, “Hadestown” will make its New Orleans debut at The Saenger Theatre on December 28th.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez talked with one of the stars of the show, Kimberly Marable who plays “Persephone” about this exciting show that will be playing in New Orleans. Watch the interview above to see how the show has New Orleans influences with its jazz music and other aspects.

“Hadestown” is showing at The Saenger Theatre from December 28th through January 2nd. Tickets are on sale and start at just $37. For tickets, click HERE. For more information on the show, click HERE.