NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— In New Orleans it is a tradition for the hotels to decorate their lobbies with twinkly lights and Christmas delights, but one hotel is absolutely delightful with its newer tradition.

It sure is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans, especially with their gingerbread streetcar all-a-glow!

“The gingerbread streetcar is made out 800 pounds of sugar, 200 eggs at least, I think it is covered with confections of all kinds,” Annie Jones, Senior Communications Manager at Ritz-Carlton New Orleans said.

“We start baking the gingerbread in October and it takes three days to get it all constructed,” she said.

8-year old Patrick Campbell came to see the gingerbread streetcar. He said, “It has lots of candy. It looks good enough to eat.”

Jones jokingly said, “we ask them not to.”

A delicious-looking piece of art designed by bakers at the Ritz and artist Kit Wohl, but what makes this ride be so on-track are the riders.

All aboard! Zion Williamson, Hoda Kotb, Gayle Benson, DJ Khalid, Chris Owens, Paul Prudomme, Marie Leveau, Jon Batiste, Big Freedia, Jeremy Davenport, Allen Touissant, Britney Spears and Arch Manning.

If you’re a music lover Britney Spears will certainly be a standout this year, and if you’re a football fan Arch Manning will impress you. Both Spears and Manning are new additions to the gingerbread streetcar this year.

A sweet ride—riding right towards Christmas Day!

This is the third year the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans has had its gingerbread streetcar. They didn’t make it the last two years because of the pandemic. They also have a tugboat made of gingerbread called the SS Bingle, and that is located on the first floor of the hotel.