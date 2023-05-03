NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)—Weekend two of Jazz Fest kicks off tomorrow, but not all locals can afford to go, especially those who are homeless, so local organizations and a businessman are bringing the festival to those under the bridge, and taking them to Jazz Fest.

“The idea is to bring a festival to homeless people,” Chris Beary, Social Entrepreneur said.

Grace at the Greenlight, Positive Legacy, Rock of Ages Church, and Chris Beary are the ones bringing the fest feeling.

“It is all one big, free gift to the homeless that creates and brings them joy,” Beary said.

Just look at the joy on Keondre George’s face as his feet dance under the bridge to the beats of Soul Project on the Krewe of Tucks Funky Uncle signature float.

“I love it. It is very energetic,” George said.

Keondre’s been homeless for two months, but this fest feeling is raising his spirits.

“It really shows that people do care. We don’t have to worry that people don’t care, this is a living witness that people care,” he said.

And what would a fest be without food? Today they served up jambalaya and red beans and rice, and just like Jazz Fest there were long lines.

“I think we’ve served at least 100 meals so far, and I expect we will do between 50 and 75 more,” Beary said.

In addition to the food in their tummies and the music for their souls they will be taking homeless people to Jazz Fest tomorrow.

“We are bring the homeless to Jazz Fest. We did one last week and we’re doing it again tomorrow,” Beary said.

He went on to say, “We take 45 people each day. They get a free ticket to Jazz Fest and a $30 gift card.”

“Bringing them to Jazz Fest allows us to share our community which they wouldn’t be allowed to go, so they can share it with us, and it treats them like an equal. It is a way to get self-confidence, live their life better, with a little more joy,” Beary said.

“Music is the universal language and unites people in ways few other things can,” Carrie Reppert, Executive Director of Positive Legacy said.

As for Keondre, all of this is a reminder that there’s always a new day.

“Whenever you’re feeling down, have hope, and everything will get better,” he said.

Jazz Fest tickets were provided through a Jazz Fest grant. Organizers say they want to start doing this every year.