NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that a bridge on Old Gentilly Road is closed for inspection on Wednesday, Aug. 16, following a fire that occurred in New Orleans East.

City officials said the fire happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15, underneath an underpass bridge on Old Gentilly Road.

As a result of the fire, city officials said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the bridge to inspect its structural integrity.

They said the Department of Public Works placed barricades at Old Gentilly Road and Reynes Street as well as Old Gentilly and Downman roads.

City officials said the barricades will be removed once the bridge is deemed safe for public access.

