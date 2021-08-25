Bregman scores winning run in 10th as Astros down KC 6-5

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman looks to first after fielding a grounder by Tampa Bay Rays’ Tommy Pham, who was safe at first in the seventh inning during Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series in Houston. If Bregman is the American League’s Most Valuable Player when the voting is announced Thursday, Nov. 14, the Astros will become the first team to have an MVP, Cy Young Award winner and Rookie of the Year in the same season. Justin Verlander took Cy Young honors, and Yordan Alvarez was picked as the AL’s top rookie. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Kyle Tucker singled with no outs in the 10th to send automatic runner Bregman to third.

Meyers then hit a comebacker that struck pitcher Joel Payamps and pulled him toward first base. Payamps tossed the ball to first for the meaningless out as Bregman slid home.

Whit Merrifield hit a grand slam in the seventh inning for the Royals.