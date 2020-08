Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman watches his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DENVER (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday night’s game against Colorado with an apparent leg injury.

Bregman doubled to right field to lead off the fourth inning and began to favor his right leg before reaching first base.

He limped into second base and immediately was removed from the game.

Bregman is hitting .267 with four homers this season.