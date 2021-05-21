Breeze Airways now servicing Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

KENNER, La. — On May 21, Breeze Airways announced they will soon be flying out of the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Breeze is the new U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman and will launch service in New Orleans to 10 destinations this July.

“Our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is putting New Orleans on the best track to be one of the safest places to live and visit,” said Mayor Cantrell. “This connection to new and more cities shows that not only are we a safe place to visit, but the right place to do business. With the expansion and investment from Breeze Airways, MSY will continue to serve as a prominent gateway and aviation hub for the state and the Gulf South region.”

The 10 cities Breeze will launch service to include:

Charleston, SC (starting July 8)

Akron/Canton, OH (July 15)

Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR (July 15

Huntsville, AL (July 15)

Louisville, KY (July 15)

Norfolk, VA (July 15)

Oklahoma City, OK (July 15)

Richmond, VA (July 15)

Tulsa, OK (July 15)

Columbus, OH (July 16)

All cities are new destinations for MSY, with the exception of Louisville, KY and Columbus, OH, which are currently underserved destinations.

With New Orleans as an operations base for the airline, Breeze Airways will make a capital investment of $6.6 million at MSY and will create 261 new direct jobs, with an average salary of $65,000, plus benefits.

Flight crews, maintenance staff, and aircraft staff will be based in New Orleans.

Initially, Breeze Airways will provide up to nine daily departures on peak days, with opportunities for more departures in the future.

Joined by an experienced team of industry veterans, Mr. Neeleman set out to build an airline that offers a great experience, with low fares and high flexibility: “Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness. Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 95 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop. With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly.”

“Breeze Airways coming onboard at MSY is not only a major win for New Orleans and the entire Gulf Coast Region, but it’s also a positive sign that recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 is near,” said Judge Michael Bagneris, Chair of the New Orleans Aviation Board. “As an airport, we are always leaning forward and seeking opportunities to provide more flight options to travelers, and I am thrilled to announce this new partnership with Breeze today. I encourage everyone to take advantage of these convenient, low-cost flights to new destinations across the country.”

“We are extremely proud that Breeze Airways has recognized the vitality of the New Orleans market by kicking off with a significant presence at MSY and offering greater connectivity to and from this region,” said Kevin C. Dolliole, Director of Aviation for MSY. “With the options for affordable fares to more destinations, we believe the New Orleans community is more than ready to take advantage of everything Breeze Airways has to offer. I thank Breeze for making this significant investment in our local economy, and I am confident this is just the beginning of what will be a long and fruitful partnership.”

The Fleet

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. The ten E190 jets will be configured to seat 108 guests, while the three E195 aircraft will have 118 seats. Guests may choose from fares that include ‘Nice’ regular seating, or ‘Nicer’ seats with extra legroom. All Embraer aircraft will be a two-by-two seat configuration, so there are no middle seats.

Breeze also has ordered 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October this year. The A220 routes, which will be announced this fall, all will be longer than two hours’ flight time. The A220s will include a premium cabin, ‘Nicest,’ in a two-by-two configuration at the front of the plane. The remainder of the aircraft will feature a two-by-three seat configuration.

Low Fares, High Flex and Earned Credit With Each Flight – And No Change or Cancellation Fees

Breeze’s introductory fares start at just $39* and there are no change or cancellation fees. Guests earn credit called “BreezePoints” on all purchases that can be used towards future flights or other ancillary products, such as bags and seat assignments. Guests can change or cancel a flight up to 15 minutes before scheduled departure without penalty. Unused funds from changes and cancellations are automatically saved in the guest’s Breeze account and do not expire for 24 months.