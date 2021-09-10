Brees Family Center partners with Ochsner TeleHealth to provide care to local residents

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center is not only open for in-person provider visits but has also partnered with the Ochsner TeleHealth team to help give care virtually as New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida.

Less than two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, the Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center at 5950 Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East opened its first connectivity hub, offering residents multiple ways to connect with Ochsner’s health care system online as they deal with impacts from the storm. The new connectivity hub at this New Orleans East community health center was specifically designed to support telehealth visits for residents who might not otherwise be able to secure virtual health care because of limited access to the internet, computers or smartphones.

Since opening in October 2020, the Ochsner Community Health – Brees Family Center has cared for anywhere from 95 to 115 patients a week. Prior to Hurricane Ida, about 12% of visits were virtual. So far in September, that proportion has climbed to nearly 90% of all visits.As more people return to the area following evacuation from Hurricane Ida, Ochsner Health anticipates the need for this connectivity hub to further grow.

In New Orleans, the Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center is not the only place where Ochsner has increased digital access for residents to get quality healthcare. Ochsner’s O Bar locations, which served as retail locations for interactive health technology like wireless blood pressure monitors and glucometers, are now also live with access to virtual visit technology for patients.

Through the connectivity hub, residents can:

Get prescription refills;

Access Ochsner Anywhere Care, a telehealth platform for instant urgent care visits;

Perform a MyChart virtual visit for existing doctor appointments;

Create new doctor appointments for services like Virtual Therapy;

All Urgent Care Telehealth visits are $0 and The Ochsner Anywhere Care platform is also offering 1 free Virtual Therapy visit.

Ochsner currently has 4 Ochsner O Bar locations, 1 Ochsner Retail Pharmacy, and 1 Community Clinic live with access to the virtual visit technology:

O Bar Locations Live

Ochsner Primary Care O Bar – 1401 Jefferson Highway Jefferson, LA 70121 (close to Ochsner Main Campus Pharmacy) Ochsner Baptist O Bar – 2820 Napoleon Ave. New Orleans LA 70115 (close to the Baptist Ochsner Pharmacy) Ochsner Grove O Bar – 10310 The Grove Blvd. Baton Rouge LA 70810 Ochsner O’Neal O Bar – 16777 Medical Center Dr. Baton Rouge LA 70816 (close to the O’Neal Ochsner Pharmacy)

Ochsner Pharmacy Locations Live

Ochsner Retail Pharmacy Kenner – 200 W Esplanade Ave. #106. Kenner, LA 70065 (Telehealth tablet located in consult room)

Ochsner Community Clinics Live

Ochsner Community Health Brees Family Center – 5950 Bullard Ave. New Orleans, LA 70128