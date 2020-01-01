Breaux Mart jokingly tweets they won’t sell king cakes with purple sprinkles due to Saints vs. Vikings game

NEW ORLEANS– Breaux Mart Supermarkets won’t sell king cakes with purple sprinkles on Saturday January 4th because of the Saints playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

As you know, purple is one of the Minnesota Viking’s colors, so that’s why Breaux Mart tweeted this:

Afterwards, BreauxMart realized they Tweeted the wrong date for the game, but the message is all the same.

Make sure to read the fine print though, BreauxMart won’t be selling king cakes at all this weekend, until Monday which is Twelfth Night, January 6th.

The Saints take on the Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 12:05 at the Mercedes Benz Superdome.