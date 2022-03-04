Why are bus driver not picking up their students this Friday?

Jefferson Parish, La. (WGNO) – If your child rides the school bus, heads up. You need to be on alert this morning, your child might not have a ride today. WGNO has been told by parents, that some bus drivers are calling out “sick” today and are not going to pick up bus riders.

Buses should be rolling out now but, we have heard a few buses are not.



WGNO has spoken to a couple of parents who say they called the transportation dispatch and were told that some bus drivers are “standing out and not picking up their load of children.” The parents were also told that if their child’s bus is not coming, they will get a “J-call” this morning.

So parents, be listening for that call this morning.

Remember a few weeks ago, there was a similar situation happening in St. Tammany Parish. The bus drivers were saying they wanted to pull a “sick-out,” which means they all call out sick to make a statement.

Well, now there’s creditable reason to believe bus drivers in Jefferson Parish are trying to do the same thing.

From our sources, WGNO was told this is about bus drivers’ pay. The bus drivers want more money and more benefits.

Over 30,000 families rely on transportation every day, so this could cause a major disruption. School administrators say they have not heard from the bus drivers union but, they’ve received information that some drivers might not show up.

On Thursday, March 3, 2022, the Jefferson Parish School Administration sent out an email to all JP Families.

In this letter, they notified the families of the situation at hand and apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.

If parents can’t make other arrangements to get their kids to school, the absence will be excused.

This is a developing story, we will have more updates soon.