BREAKING: JPSO deputy severely injured in Harvey ‘incident’

HARVEY, La. — a JPSO deputy was severely injured.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. reporting an officer down near Manhattan Blvd. and the Westbank Expressway.

Details are limited at this time, but the officer is believed to have suffered a head injury.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance and is reportedly awake and responsive.

Reports show multiple suspects are in custody.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time, as backups are likely.