BREAKING: JPSO deputy severely injured in Harvey ‘incident’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
JPSO deputy injuredin Harvey

JPSO deputy injuredin Harvey

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — WGNO has a team en route to the scene, where a JPSO deputy was severely injured.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. reporting an officer down near Manhattan Blvd. and the Westbank Expressway.

Details are limited at this time, but the officer is believed to have suffered a head injury.

The officer was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance and is reportedly awake and responsive.

Reports show multiple suspects are in custody.

WGNO has a team on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time, as backups are likely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News