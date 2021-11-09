BREAKING: JPSO deputy severely injured in Harvey ‘incident’

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — WGNO has a team en route to the scene, where a JPSO deputy was severely injured.
The call came in around 10:00 a.m. reporting an officer down near Manhattan Blvd. and the Westbank Expressway.
Details are limited at this time, but the officer is believed to have suffered a head injury.
The officer was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance and is reportedly awake and responsive.
Reports show multiple suspects are in custody.
WGNO has a team on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time, as backups are likely.