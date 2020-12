METAIRIE, LA – The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is working to put out an apartment fire.

Around 1:00 p.m., firefighters responded to the Bellemont Apartment Homes, on Riverside Drive.

Unofficial reports say that at least one person was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

There is no word on additional injuries or casualties at this time.

