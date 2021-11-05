BREAKING: FBI raids SWBNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, Federal agents arrived at the St. Joseph Street office to gain access to records kept within the Sewerage and Water Board’s Plumbing Department.

According to SWBNO officials, SWBNO is in full cooperation but cannot make any further comments about the pending investigation.

“The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans leadership condemns any illegal or unethical activity or behavior by any employee,” said Ghassan Korban, Executive Director.

The St. Joseph Street Customer Service Center will remain open to serve customers.

WGNO is on the scene and will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.