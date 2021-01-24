BREAKING: Driver dies after Jefferson Transit bus collision

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash in the 3200 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. involving a Jefferson Transit bus. 

The crash occurred about 4:45 pm today. 

Six passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash; two of them reported injuries but only one required treatment at a local hospital.

An initial investigation shows the bus was rear-ended by a 1992 Nissan Maxima operated by a female driver.  The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced dead. 

It is unknown at this time if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash or was killed in the crash. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News