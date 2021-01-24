BREAKING: Driver dies after Jefferson Transit bus collision

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash in the 3200 block of Veterans Memorial Blvd. involving a Jefferson Transit bus.

The crash occurred about 4:45 pm today.

Six passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash; two of them reported injuries but only one required treatment at a local hospital.

An initial investigation shows the bus was rear-ended by a 1992 Nissan Maxima operated by a female driver. The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced dead.

It is unknown at this time if the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash or was killed in the crash. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.