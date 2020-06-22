Double Shooting in Jefferson Parish leaves one man dead

WESTWEGO – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on June 21. Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of north Clark Street in Westwego, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to the JPSO.

Both men were taken to a hospital where the 40-year old victim died. A 21-year old victim is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his neck.

A suspect has been taken into custody. He’s a 59-year-old man but his identity and motive are not available at this time.

This is an active JPSO investigation and we will bring updates as we receive them.