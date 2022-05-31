NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that took place on the Xavier University Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports showed at least 3 people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

Detectives say the shooting happened near the Xavier Convocation Center, where the Morris Jeff Community School was having its graduation ceremony.

About an hour after the shooting was reported, the NOPD held a press conference to discuss the incident.

According to Chris Goodly, Deputy Supt. for the NOPD, a fight between two females broke out after the graduation ceremony.

At some point during the argument, a gun was pulled, and shots were fired.

The NOPD says two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A male was shot in the shoulder and a second male was shot in the leg.

Additionally, the NOPD announced that an elderly woman was killed in this incident.

According to the NOPD, at least 3 suspects have been detained, but no one has been arrested at this time.

The high school graduation ceremony began at 10:00 a.m. and the shooting was reported around noon.

This is the third fight and second shooting at a Louisiana graduation ceremony this month.

On May 19, a fight broke out on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus after the Hammond High School graduation. This fight escalated when a gun was produced. Three people were shot, and one additional person was injured trying to escape the area. A 20-year-old was arrested in connection with this incident.

The next day, May 20, a fight occurred between several large groups at the Carver High School graduation, in New Orleans. A 22-year-old convicted felon was arrested in this incident, and police say the suspect was in possession of a firearm.