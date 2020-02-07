BREAKING: All clear given after Louisiana schools receive bomb threats

UPDATE: All three schools have been cleared with an initial sweep by bomb detection dogs. A secondary sweep is being done now.

ERATH, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office is reporting that their office is assisting the Erath Police Department with an alleged bomb threat within the city limits of Erath.

“From all indications a note was found on one of the buses which referenced a bomb threat,” said Public Information Officer Drew David.

“It is unclear what school was targeted at this time because the bus services three different schools. Precautions are being taken and students from Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle, and Erath High School are being removed and taken to safe locations. Bomb detection dogs are on the way.”

