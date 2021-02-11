Breakfast in Bed? For Valentine’s Day

You'll fall in love with this meal

NEW ORLEANS – It’s delicious.

And it’s New Orleans culinary history.

For the first time ever, Brennan’s Restaurant is serving breakfast in bed.

That’s world famous Breakfast at Brennan’s.

In bed.

That’s where WGNO’s Bill Wood is to take a bite and to tell the story.

The food arrives in your bedroom, cold.

It comes with instructions for how to heat and eat.

All you really need is your appetite and a pot of boiling water.

If you’d like a look at the menu and want to place your order, just click right here, please.