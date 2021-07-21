Brandon Walters resigns as head football coach at West St. John

EDGARD, La. — After 6 seasons at West St. John, Brandon Walters announces Wednesday that he is resigning as head football coach.

Walters and the Rams have won 42 games during his tenure there, including the Class 1A state championship in 2017.

The Rams lost to Logansport in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs last season.

Walters, a McDonogh 35 graduate, tells WGNO Sports Director Ed Daniels that “it was time to come back home.”

Walters says he will be looking for coaching opportunities in the New Orleans area.