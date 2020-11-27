BP oil spill funds cover Louisiana boat launch, pier project

(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images)

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Money from the BP oil spill of 2010 has paid for a $3 million project to improve a boat launch and add fishing piers and parking in Louisiana.

Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority Chairman Chip Kline says the money was earmarked for projects to compensate for recreational opportunities lost as a result of the spill.

Ten new piers were built in five spots along a 2.5-mile stretch of road between Highway 665 and Isle de Jean Charles.

The authority announced completion of the project in Terrebonne Parish on Tuesday.