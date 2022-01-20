Bourbon Street on Main Street at the mall

Booze and bargains as you sip and shop at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) – It’s a bit of Bourbon Street on Main Street.

In the middle of a Louisiana mall.

Raising the bar.

By opening a bar.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says it’s center court, front, and center at Lakeside Shopping Center.

Bar none, it’s the kind of concept that’s sweeter than a candy bar.

Not as green as a salad bar.

But set up to take some stress away, even the edge off inflation and supply chain problems.

It’s called Vine & Tap.

Like a bottle of champagne on New Year’s Eve, it just popped open.

Many returns will be happie when every hour is happy.

At the mall where you can now simply say, charge it.

And Cheers.