Bourbon Street makes a big splash

Royal Sonesta New Orleans prepares to take the plunge

NEW ORLEANS – You could bet on it.

Bourbon Street bounces back.

One sure sign of the season is the swimming pool at Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

WGNO’s Bill Wood is at the hotel on New Orleans’ most famous street.

For the first time during the pandemic, the pool is making a splashy comeback.

And for the first time ever, pool parties at Royal Sonesta New Orleans.

General Manager Al Groos is ready to make the first big plunge.

Al says, “our volume has gone up two and a half times because of loosened restrictions from the state and from the city.”

“And because more shots in arms mean people are ready to get out, ” Al adds.

Tourists trickle in.

They come to check in and to check out the Big Easy.

From Chicago, a woman named Lache is here.

She’s by the pool.

She says, “my family has not been happier than ever to be here in New Orleans.”

That’s Lache by the pool.

Lache whose last name, by the way, is Pool.