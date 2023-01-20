NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Bounce music superstar Big Freedia means business and Freedia is keeping busy with the premiere of the show “Big Freedia Means Business” which premieres on Fuse TV in the summer of 2023.

But that’s not all… Big Freedia is launching a cannabis line called, ‘Royal Bud.’ Freedia is also preparing to launch her own beauty, fragrance line, eyewear, purses and a new album. The New Orleans superstar is excited that she was featured on the hit Beyonce song, “Break My Soul,” currently up for several Grammy Awards. This would be Big Freedia’s first Grammy award.

Big Freedia is also excited to announce that she will be performing at Jazz Fest on the Acura Stage, the festival’s largest stage.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez got the chance to talk to Big Freedia about all of these exciting business ventures coming up.