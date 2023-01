NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Saint John will host “Bounce Brunch” every Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, featuring upbeat bounce music along with St. John’s brunch menu, bottomless bubbles, and bounce-inspired cocktails.

The “Bounce Brunch” is perfect for a Mardi Gras party, a birthday celebration, a bachelorette party, or just for fun folks who love to brunch.

Reservations can be made online via Resy. For larger parties, guests can call St. John Restaurant at 504-581-8120.