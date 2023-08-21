WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Bouge Chitto State Park was evacuated on Monday, Aug. 21, because of a wildfire in Washington Parish.

A representative for Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the park was evacuated as a precaution.

According to park officials, the wildfire was about three miles from the park.

They said the fire has been contained and about 30 park guests were given the option of moving to another state park.

“I want to reiterate that this move was a precautionary measure. While the fire is under control, we will evaluate the situation in the morning and determine when park guests can safely return,” said Nungesser.

