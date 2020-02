The most vulnerable passwords include ‘123456’ and ‘password.’

BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) – Louisiana State Police say a high school principal is accused of producing juvenile pornography, indecent behavior with juveniles and other crimes.

A news release says 54-year-old Brian Biggs was arrested Thursday at his home in Bossier City and is being held on $1 million bond.

The Claiborne Parish School Board had no comment on the arrest of Biggs, who is the prinicipal at Summerfield High School.