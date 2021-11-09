Boots on the ground at Nicholls State University

Thibodaux, La. (WGNO) – At Nicholls State University, Gilberto Burbante is the guy with boots on the ground.

Gilberto is campus Coordinator of Veterans Services.

He’s the right guy to go to because Gilberto, himself is a Veteran.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features guy Bill Wood has this edition of Veterans Voices.

Around Nicholls, students listen to the voice of Veteran Gilberto Burbante.

He advises students whose parents are veterans.

And he advises students who are veterans, themselves.

Like himself.

Gilberto Burbante was in the United States Army.

And he was in the United States Marines.

He was just eighteen, in the middle of the madness when the statue of Saddam Hussein came tumbling down in the middle of Baghdad.

Bill Wood says to Gilberto Burbante, “that moment must have changed your life forever.”

Gilberto says, “it started molding me into the person I am now.”

That person helps Nicholls State students like Terry Matthews.

Terry’s stepdad is a Veteran of the United States Army.

Terry is a sophomore.

He’s a twenty-one-year-old studying criminal justice.

That’s when he’s not battling it out on the football field with the Colonels’ team.

Bill Wood says, “your stepdad’s service means the books are now wide open for you.”

Terry Matthews says, “I’m just glad he came back home strong, everything he’s been through, just thankful for it.”

