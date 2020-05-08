Bootlegger Road, in Covington, re-opened after $3.7M road enhancement project

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA – On Friday, Parish President Mike Cooper announced the $3.7 million Bootlegger Road (formerly Highway 1085) bridge replacement and road enhancement project in the Covington area is complete. Bootlegger Road was officially opened Friday morning, May 8, 2020 to vehicular traffic.

“We are happy to announce the completion of this project. This essential investment in our infrastructure will provide multiple uses and will enhance traffic flow between Hwy. 21 and Hwy 1077. It also provides a safe option for physical activity and walkability in the area,” Cooper said.

“We appreciate the patience of residents of our community during this important infrastructure improvement project.”

The project included complete replacement of the bridge over Timber Branch Creek just east of the Weston Glen subdivision; a complete mill and overlay from the roundabout at Highway 1077 northeast on Bootlegger Road up to Highway 21; and the construction of a recreational path for non-motorized use on the south side of Bootlegger Road from Francis Road to Highway 21.

Magee Excavation and Development completed the project.

The roadway is now officially open. Crews have minimal items to complete which could disrupt traffic on the road in the coming weeks. The road is expected to remain open while these items are complete.