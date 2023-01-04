It's a contest called NOLA Has Wiiings and you get to vote

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -At the Smoothie King Center, where the New Orleans Pelicans play ball.

A team of New Orleans artists is now on board.

Up there on basketball backboards.

They’re in a contest called NOLA Has Wiiings.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says you can vote for your favorite.

Among them is Farris Armand.

He’s got fifteen years of experience as a tattoo artist.

He considers art his religion.

Also giving it a shot is Tyla Maiden.

For her, art is activism.

You may see some of her murals around town.

The plan is for the new backboards to replace the old basketball backboards around town.

It’s an idea that seems to be a slam dunk.

