Bonnet Carre Spillway to close for more repairs following fatal helicopter crash

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Entergy announced it will close Interstate 10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Sunday so work crews can repair its transmission system.

According to a media release sent from Entergy Louisiana, the temporary closure will include both eastbound and westbound lanes from approximately noon until 5 p.m.

Entergy said it will work with the Louisiana State Police as well as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to ensure the scene is safe.

On Tuesday, a helicopter crashed on the Spillway bridge, killing the sole occupant, pilot Joshua Hawley, during the incident. The aircraft damaged overhead power lines running parallel with the Spillway.