Bonnet Carre Spillway to close for more repairs following fatal helicopter crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Remarkable Women

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — Entergy announced it will close Interstate 10 along the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Sunday so work crews can repair its transmission system.

According to a media release sent from Entergy Louisiana, the temporary closure will include both eastbound and westbound lanes from approximately noon until 5 p.m.

Entergy said it will work with the Louisiana State Police as well as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to ensure the scene is safe.

On Tuesday, a helicopter crashed on the Spillway bridge, killing the sole occupant, pilot Joshua Hawley, during the incident. The aircraft damaged overhead power lines running parallel with the Spillway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News