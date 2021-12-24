Bonfires on levee light up the holidays in the River Parishes

GARYVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana River Parishes Tourist Commission, along with Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, culminate the Christmas season with ‘Bonfires on the Levee’ in St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist on Friday, Dec. 24.

The Christmas Eve spectacular was canceled last year due to COVID-19. But the tradition is back, and this year features a 67-foot Louisiana Blue Crab bonfire in Garyville.

The impressive structure was built by Garyville bonfire builders Blood, Sweat and Bonfires.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister was in St. John with the story in the video clip at the top of the post.