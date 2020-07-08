Bond set at $350K for Shreveport man accused in mall shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 22-year-old Louisiana man accused of shooting a teenager to death outside a shopping mall is being held on a $350,000 bond.

Treyvious Dejuan Dotie, of Shreveport, was arrested Saturday shortly after 19-year-old Bryan Theus died at Ochsner LSU Health.

News outlets report Dotie is being held at the Caddo Correctional Center on one count of second-degree murder. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday at Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport. Responding officers found Theus outside the east entry of Dillard’s with multiple gunshot wounds.

There’s no word on what sparked the altercation, but police believe the men knew each other.