NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East, which includes the area bounded by Lucerne Street, 1-10, Paris Road and Haynes Boulevard.

Water pressures in this area fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) as a contractor hit a water main in the area.

Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice. Residents with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO, in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), issues boil water advisories out of an abundance of caution for areas where water pressure drops below 20 psi.

Customers in other areas of the city are not affected and do not need to boil their water.

SWBNO crews have isolated the break and stabilized water pressure in the area.

Water sampling can begin once pressures are above 20 psi.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

Please review general and LDH recommendations for managing a boil water advisory by clicking here.