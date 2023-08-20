ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Parts of St. John the Baptist Parish are under a boil water advisory following the repair of a water leak on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Parish officials said crews are working to fix an emergency water leak impacting the Madewood, Parlange, Ellerslie and Melrose areas.

They said the repair of the leak caused a water outage lasting about four to six hours.

Following the repair and restoration of water, a boil water advisory was issued for the impacted areas.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts