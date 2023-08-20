ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Parts of St. James Parish are under a boil water advisory following a drop in water pressure on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Parish officials said the drop in pressure was caused by a broken main line.

Due to the drop in pressure, they said a boil water advisory was issued for the East Bank of St. James Parish from Admirals Landing Street to Mathernes in Paulina.

During this time, parish officials recommend residents in the impacted areas boil water before making ice, brushing their teeth and cooking.

