Boil water advisory issued for Mandeville subdivision

MANDEVILLE – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents of the Belle Reive subdivision in Mandeville.

St. Tammany Parish workers shut off water to the subdivision at 9 a.m. to make repairs to sewer and water infrastructure in the area, according to parish officials. The boil water advisory was issued after the service interruption.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it – including fountain drinks – making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by boiling the water for one minute in a clean container.

Residents with questions are asked to call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.