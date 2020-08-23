Boil water advisory issued for Lower 9th Ward, parts of Upper 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has issued a boil water advisory for residents in the Lower 9th Ward and portions of the Upper 9th Ward.

The advisory stretches from Alvar Street to Angela Avenue, and from the parish line to the Mississippi River, according to a map provided by the S&WB.

Residents are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice, according to the S&WB.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).