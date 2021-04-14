Boil Water Advisory issued for Grand Isle

JEFFERSON, La.— A Boil Advisory has been issued to Grand Isle due to the loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by loss of power and damage to backup generator equipment.

Customers should expect little or no available water service until power is restored or backup equipment is repaired.

Customers will need to boil their water as a precaution until this boil water advisory has been rescinded.

This boil water advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

Bacteriological samples from the distribution system will be collected and analyzed to assure the water meets potable water standards.

What should residents do?

All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first or use bottled water. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.

Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another.

OR

Disinfect the water by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption.