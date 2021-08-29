Boil water advisory issued for East Bank of Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the East Bank due to the loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by damage from Hurricane Ida.

Residents are urged not to ingest water without boiling it first, this includes uses for drinking, ice-making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

Customers will need to boil their water for an entire minute as a precaution until the boil water advisory has been rescinded.

The department says disinfecting the water is another option. This can be achieved by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption.

For additional information about this advisory, please contact the Emergency Operations Center at (504) 349-5360.