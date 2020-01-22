Boil water advisory issued for Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, LA.– Abita Springs is under a boil water advisory because of an electrical issue at the well that prevents the town’s water tower from refilling.

This Advisory will affect the entire Town of Abita Springs. The estimated time for this advisory is 24 to 36 hours to allow for testing to occur.

You are advised to boil water for consumption for onefull minute after it has been brought to a rolling boil.

This Advisory is Precautionary only.

Abita Springs officials say that a monitoring system being installed on the well and tower that will automatically notify of drops in pressure. This monitoring system will help prevent these types of issues in the future by notifying public works immediately upon a drop in pressure.