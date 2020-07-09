Boil water advisory issued for 2 neighborhoods in Goodbee area

GOODBEE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish has issued a boil water advisory for two neighborhoods in the Goodbee area.

The Countryside and Goodbee Square subdivisions are affected.

According to the parish, a 10 inch water main ruptured near the entrance to one of the subdivisions. Workers had to turn off the water in the area to make the repair which caused the water pressure to drop below state safety requirements.

The parish has posted signs in both neighborhoods that warn people to boil their water for at least one minute.

As soon as the water can be tested by the state and is determined to be safe, the parish will notify neighbors in the two subdivisions by automated phone calls as well as on the parish’s website and social media platforms.

