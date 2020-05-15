Watch Now
Boil Water Advisory in St. Tammany neighborhood

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – On Friday, May 15, Ben Thomas water system lost pressure due to loss of electrical service from CLECO.

Out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with the regulations of the Louisiana Department of Health, all Tammany Utilities customers in the Ben Thomas Community will be under a Precautionary Boil Advisory.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities.  It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.  The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.  (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Tammany Utilities will rescind this boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our system have shown the water to be safe.  

Customers affected by this advisory will be advised when it is rescinded by an automated phone call, signs throughout the area and notices on the Parish Government’s web and social media sites.  If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at (985) 276-6400.

