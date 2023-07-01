NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The precautionary boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East has been canceled, according to representatives with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO).

SWBNO officials said the advisory was canceled on Friday, June 30, after consulting with the Louisiana Department of Health for portions of New Orleans East including:

Lucerne St. / Wright Road from I-10 to Hayne

Hayne Blvd from Lucerne St. / Wright Road to Paris Road.

Paris Road from Hayne Blvd to I-10

I-10 from Paris Road to Lucerne St. / Wright Road

Contractors are working to isolate the 50-inch water main to make a full repair and restore water pressure in the area following a drop in water pressure after a fire hydrant was left on for an extended period of time on Friday, June 30.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday, July 1 and customers in the affected area may experience lower-than-normal water pressure during this period, SWBNO officials said.

SWBNO advises people who haven’t used their water supply during the advisory to run water through their system for several minutes to flush the internal and external plumbing.

