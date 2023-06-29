NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a limited portion of New Orleans East.

The advisory impacts customers in the area:

Lucerne Street / Wright Road from I-10 to Haynes

Haynes Boulevard from Lucerne Street / Wright Road to Paris Road

Paris Road from Haynes Boulevard to I-10

I-10 from Paris Road to Lucerne Street / Wright Road

According to officials and after consultation with the Louisiana Department of Health, the advisory was put in place in an abundance of caution after a fire hydrant was left on for an extended period of time, causing water pressure to fall below 20 psi.

The hydrant has since been fixed and water samples are headed to the lab for testing. Additional tests will be done once the pressure reaches above 20 psi.

All planned water main closures and water shut offs have been canceled in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

S&WB officials say several issues are making the system vulnerable to lower-than-normal pressures:

SWBNO contractors are on site and are isolating the 50″ water main to make a full repair to the emergency closure in Gentilly at St. Bernard Avenue and Duels Street. Customers may experience lower-than-normal water pressure while repairs are ongoing. SWBNO contractors anticipate repairs to be completed by the evening of Friday, June 30th.

We are experiencing record heat, which is taxing our water system – this is especially seen in commercial buildings that use large cooling chillers.

New Orleans is experiencing a higher occupancy of visitors in the city for the Festival weekend and holiday.

For the remainder of the advisory, residents in the affected area are encouraged to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food, or brush their teeth. Those with a compromised immune system should also use sanitized water to bathe and wash their hands.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).

