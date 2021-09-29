Boil Advisory updates affecting select communities in Tangipahoa, Lafourche

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A month to the date when Hurricane Ida made landfall causing catastrophic damage across Southeast Louisiana, boil water advisories remain in effect in parts the state.

Eastern Heights Water Works has issued a boil water advisory for Tangipahoa Parish customers serviced by their Amite well. The impacted area includes customers south of Irwin Lane to North of Populis Lane and all points east and west. It extends from the Tangipahoa River bridge area all the way east to Smiling Acres Road.

According to a media release received on Wednesday, district officials reported a break in the water main off Cooper Road earlier in the day. Crews are working to repair the main at this time.

The advisory does not include customers who are serviced by the Sweetwater well east of Independence.

Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 also reminded residents that a boil advisory remains in effect for all communities south of the Leon Theriot Floodgate in Golden Meadow, the Grand Bois Community and Romero Subdivision in Bayou Blue.

This advisory includes all customers serviced by the district:

• in the communities between the Leon Theriot Floodgate and the Lafourche-Jefferson

parish line

• in Grand Bois Community

• in Romero Subdivision (in Bayou Blue)

Advisory lifted as of Wednesday, Sept. 29

The district also announced the lifting of the advisory as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the communities between the Hwy 3162 Bridge in Cut Off and the Leon Theriot Floodgate in Golden Meadow (along and adjoining Hwy 1, Hwy 308 & Hwy 3235).

Residents in areas still under the advisory are asked to boil any water they plan to use for at least three minutes. This includes water for drinking, diluting fruit juices, food preparation, and even brushing teeth.