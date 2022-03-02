COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday evening, the City of Covington issued a boil water advisory.

The announcement was made on the City of Covington’s Facebook page.

According to officials, a water main break occurred earlier today while a private utility company was boring on Tyler St. in Covington.

the water break is from Taylor Street to 23rd, and 24th.

A city-wide boil advisory is now in place until further notice.

The advisory applies to the City of Covington water service customers.

Water pressure may be affected throughout the city as a result of the break.