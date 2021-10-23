Boil Advisory lifted in New Orleans, placed in portions of Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after extending a “boil water advisory” for a limited area in New Orleans East, the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, in consultation from the Louisiana Department of Health, has canceled the advisory on Saturday morning.

The advisory was placed in an area bound by Lake Pontchartrain to Morrison Road to Lucerne Street to Berg Road.

The SWBNO advises that customers who have not used their water supply during this precautionary boil water advisory are advised to flush their internal and external plumbing by running water through their system for several minutes.

Meanwhile, a boil advisory is still in effect for a portion of Lafitte comprised of Jean Lafitte Boulevard South of Treasure Street on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish due to multiple breaks in the distribution system caused by Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.